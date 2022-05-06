Societe Generale Raises SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €10.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SES from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock remained flat at $$8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. SES has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.