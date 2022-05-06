Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 1.5%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 33,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 155,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34.

Get Sokoman Minerals alerts:

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.