Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 1.5%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 33,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 155,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34.
Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)
Featured Stories
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.