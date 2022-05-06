SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.77 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.71 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

