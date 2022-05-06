SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.77 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.
Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.71 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
