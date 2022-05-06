Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 20,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,017,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $298.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

