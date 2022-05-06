Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,052 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 108,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.74 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

