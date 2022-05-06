Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. 83,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

