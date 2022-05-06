Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,110,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

