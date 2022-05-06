Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 457,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

