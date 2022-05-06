Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.70) to GBX 6,100 ($76.20) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.20) to GBX 5,730 ($71.58) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

