Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 842 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $309.70. 11,917,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,621,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.62 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

