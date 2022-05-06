SOMESING Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $105.76 million and $2.27 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00256743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00214732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,059.59 or 1.97322412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

