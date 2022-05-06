Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 223,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.