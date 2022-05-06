Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NYSE SWX opened at $87.36 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

