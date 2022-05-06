Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SOVO traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 387,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

