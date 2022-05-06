Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $18.85 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

