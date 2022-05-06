Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

