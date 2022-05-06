Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI opened at $14.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.