Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $99.89 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

