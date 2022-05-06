Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.45 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

