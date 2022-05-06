Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.

