Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48.

