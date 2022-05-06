S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.31. S&P Global has a one year low of $343.98 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

