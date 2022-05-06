S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.25 EPS.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.01. 51,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.31. S&P Global has a one year low of $343.98 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.