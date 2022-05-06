S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $483.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $483.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $346.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $343.98 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.