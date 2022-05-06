SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of SPYX opened at $101.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $99.19 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04.

