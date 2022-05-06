SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of WDIV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,117. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.