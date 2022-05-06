SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $241,021,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $9.95 on Friday, hitting $448.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.41 and a 200-day moving average of $494.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $448.54 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

