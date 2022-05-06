Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

