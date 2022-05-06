Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.73.

TOY stock opened at C$47.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$37.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

