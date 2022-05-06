SPINDLE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $460.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $339,242.67 and approximately $460.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,023.85 or 1.00028935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00239749 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00140600 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00284142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

