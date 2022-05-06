Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 586,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

