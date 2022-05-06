Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Spire by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

