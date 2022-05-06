Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

