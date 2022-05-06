Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 11,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,584. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.