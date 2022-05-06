Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.87

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.87 and last traded at $105.33, with a volume of 12662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 2,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

