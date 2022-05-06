SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 11469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.01.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

