Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Luca Lazzaron Sells 19,380 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 19th, Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 12th, Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $12,866.07.

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

