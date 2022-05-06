Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.34. 24,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,672,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255,671 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.