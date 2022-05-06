SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $109.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.70 million to $109.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $94.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $445.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $446.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $511.75 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $513.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.81. 2,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

