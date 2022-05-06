SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. SPX updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SPX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

