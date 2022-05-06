Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SQ traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.55. 19,232,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,578,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.23 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.81.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Square stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

