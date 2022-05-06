SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.14 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

