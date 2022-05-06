Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%.

SLNG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 11,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

