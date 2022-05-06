Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.26. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 5,900 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$9.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

Get Standard Mercantile Acquisition alerts:

About Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.