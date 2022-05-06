Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.90 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

