Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $118.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.