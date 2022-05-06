Starlink (STARL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.87 Million

Starlink (STARL) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Starlink has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Starlink has a market capitalization of $100.19 million and $13.87 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00207254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00220815 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00482905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039559 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,207.29 or 2.01015586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.