Steel Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

