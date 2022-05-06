Steel Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.
Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
