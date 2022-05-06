Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

STLC traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 230,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,135. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.37 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

