Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,009 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Stericycle worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

